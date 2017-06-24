Health Ministry Vector Awareness Fair

The Health Ministry observed its annual vector week on Friday with a fair themed – “be the change, pest must go”.

This year, the fair runs from June 19th to June 25th and aims to educate the public on preventing mosquito borne illnesses.

It will also provide residents with information on how to minimize mosquito-breeding sites.

The vector awareness week health fair was held in partnership with the solid waste management authority, the red cross and Orkin Pest Control.

Environmental health officer Charletta Charles says each community must be proactive in stemming the spread of vector borne ailments.

CARPHA has expressed concern about mosquito borne illnesses and their impact on health and tourism.

In May, Saint Lucia joined the rest of the region in commemorating Carpha’s Caribbean mosquito week with panel discussions, and training seminars.