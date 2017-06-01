Heineken Kicks in With Biggest UEFA Champions League Viewing Party!

Press Release:-Cardiff, Wales will be the home of another history making football moment, with the UEFA Champions League finals between Juventus and Real Madrid this Saturday June 3, 2017.

And, Saint Lucian Football fans can share in this moment, at our very own historical park, the Derek Walcott Square, where Heineken is once again presenting the biggest viewing party this side of town.

While the game’s official kick off time is 2:45 pm, Heineken is bringing some thrills, fun and excitement to fans from 12 pm and even after the final whistle – until 7 pm.

The Heineken viewing party, besides the main showpiece which is the UEFA Champions League Final, will also feature chances to win awesome Heineken merchandize with the staging of “kick it off” competitions, games and trivia as well as a video gaming booth.

This year, ahead of Saturday’s big event, Heineken launched its “Logo-grab – Kick it off” promotion, which was used to select winners. These lucky persons, besides winning several attractive prizes from Heineken also had the opportunity to win VIP passes to the Heineken VIP Lounge at the Derek Walcott Square this Saturday.

Consumers had to connect to www.grabheineken.com, take a picture of the Heineken logo on any bottle/can of Heineken, and play for a chance to win weekly prizes and a chance to enjoy the viewing party VIP style.

Heineken’s 2017 UEFA Champions League promotions also included thrilling bar promotions, which culminated last week at Sam’s Tours, Twist Bar and Riverbank.

For Saturday’s Heineken UEFA Champions League Viewing Party, which is open to the general public, ice cold Heineken will be on special during the event as well as a few special surprises.

And get this; the first 100 patrons will also get a chance to try the new Heineken Light absolutely free. Heineken Light contains fewer calories, lower bitterness with same great taste. The launch of Heineken Light was successfully executed here earlier this month and on Saturday it too will be a part of the enjoyment, at the Derek Walcott Square.

The event will be hosted by MC Jordan, with an eclectic blend of music being pumped through the sound system by the 2016 Heineken Green Synergy Champion Ti Boog alongside MC Sly Eli.

Saturday’s Heineken viewing party, caters to persons 18 and over and therefore no minors are allowed.

So, as we get set to join the rest of the world in celebrating yet another moment in the planet’s greatest sport, Heineken reminds you to enjoy the game with passion and Heineken responsibly of course.

See you and your posse at Heineken UEFA Champions League Viewing Party, Saturday June 3, 2017.