Hilaire Claims Rejected Dsh Application

The opposition SLP’s front man on investment is alleging that the controversial DSH pearl of the Caribbean project has been rejected by both the CIP office and invest Saint Lucia.
During a press conference held at the office of the leader of the opposition, Dr. Ernest Hilaire highlighted what he says are a number of inconsistencies in Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s pronouncements on the proposed development.

  1. Proud Vieux Fortian
    May 23, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Great job Dr Hailaire. Keep up the good work. You make us proud. Unfortunately the PM is a pathological liar. I wouldn’t believe anything he says even if the UWP were to notarize his tongue.

