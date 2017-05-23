Hilaire Claims Rejected Dsh Application

The opposition SLP’s front man on investment is alleging that the controversial DSH pearl of the Caribbean project has been rejected by both the CIP office and invest Saint Lucia.

During a press conference held at the office of the leader of the opposition, Dr. Ernest Hilaire highlighted what he says are a number of inconsistencies in Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s pronouncements on the proposed development.



