Home / Top Stories / Hilaire says PM Fails as ‘CEO of Saint Lucia’

Hilaire says PM Fails as ‘CEO of Saint Lucia’

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

Member of Parliament the Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire

Member of Parliament for Castries South Dr. Ernest Hilaire said the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance would have been fired as Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of company. 

 

 

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet

The Prime Minister previously linked the running of the country to the duties of a CEO. By the Castries South MP’s account, Prime Minister Chastanet’s tenure as CEO of Saint Lucia warrants termination by a Board of Directors due to the perceived miscalculations in his maiden Budget; the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue. Listen below.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Micoud Drowning Victim’s Family Crushed By Loss

A Micoud family was not short of tears on Wednesday as they awaited word on …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved