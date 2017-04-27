Hilaire says PM Fails as ‘CEO of Saint Lucia’

Member of Parliament for Castries South Dr. Ernest Hilaire said the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance would have been fired as Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of company.

The Prime Minister previously linked the running of the country to the duties of a CEO. By the Castries South MP’s account, Prime Minister Chastanet’s tenure as CEO of Saint Lucia warrants termination by a Board of Directors due to the perceived miscalculations in his maiden Budget; the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue. Listen below.