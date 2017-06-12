Home / News Updates / Hit and Run Suspect Charged for Leaving Accident Scene

Hit and Run Suspect Charged for Leaving Accident Scene

Rehani Isidore 52 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Lance Alfred, 24

Lance Alfred, 24 of Monier, Grand Riviere is charged for leaving the scene of an accident.

On June 7th, 74-year old senior citizen Joseph Altidore succumbed to injuries sustained from a vehicle collision at Rodney Heights, Gros – Islet. Altidore was reportedly attempting to cross the road when a motorcycle allegedly driven by Lance Alfred struck him.

Alfred allegedly left the accident scene but, was later detained by police. The hit and run suspect was formally charged on June 12th and will be remanded in lawful custody until July 8th.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

27th Homicide Victim Shot 4 Times

HTS News4orce can confirm 27-year old Seame Cherry succumbed to injuries sustainted from multiple gun …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved