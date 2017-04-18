Holy Week Observances 2017



Roman Catholics made a pilgrimage to Calvary during the wee hours of good Friday re-enacting the last moments in the life of Jesus Christ as part of activities commemorating holy week.

Holy week observances culminated on Saturday night with the Easter Vigil and midnight mass, as well as church services on Sunday, symbolizing what Catholics believe was the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Monsigneur Patrick Anthony describes the week as the most sacred time of the year for Roman Catholics.

Holy week kicked into high gear here last Wednesday with the blessing of the oils and the consecration of the chrism – a celebration of the priesthood.

Holy Thursday placed the spotlight on the last supper between Jesus Christ and his closest followers – the 12 disciples.

Monsieur Anthony told Christians it is a time to witness a demonstration of faith by devout Roman Catholics.

Last week, Roman Catholics in St. Lucia joined followers of the faith worldwide with the observance of traditional Good Friday mass.

The tradition marks what Catholics believe was the crucifixion of the religion’s messiah Jesus Christ.

The 40-day period – lent, leading up to Easter Sunday is a time of reflection and penance.

It represents the 40 days Jesus spent alone in the wilderness before starting his ministry.