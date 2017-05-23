Home / Top Stories / Hope For Children With Multi-Disabilities

webmaster 12 mins ago

Officials of the Dunnottar school are celebrating the achievements of its students with multiple disabilities.
In September 2015, the special needs school opened its multiple disabilities centre, bringing hope to children between the ages of 5 and 15, who have been diagnosed with numerous severe conditions.
In this special report, HTS News4orce takes a look at the achievements and challenges of the centre which is dependent on charity and volunteerism for survival.

