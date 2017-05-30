We are sad to announce the passing of Andrea Mauricette, Anna Joseph, Cecilia Sonson, Grace Edgar, Kim Isidore, Lawerence Antoine, Madeleine Augustin, Margaret Hippolyte, Mary Lewis, Peter Minvielle, Ricky Sammy & Thelma chreiki. May they rest in peace.
We are sad to announce the passing of the following… Best free WordPress theme
I am very sorry to hear about your loss. Some comforting scriptures that help me to cope is acts 24:15 and psalm 34:18 i look forward to the time when death will be no more isaiah 25:8