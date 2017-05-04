We are sad to announce the passing of Augustine VaudRouge, Geva Di Shernell Cyril, Hamilton Calderon, John Brice, Justin Lubrin, Kester Leo, Marie Rose Dolor, Martin Elie, Matha Changoo, Petrona Menal, Regina Willie and Zhane Biance Willams.
HTS Death Announcements – May 4th 2017
I am very sorry to hear about your loss. Some comforting scriptures that help me to cope is acts 24:15 and psalm 34:18 i look forward to the time when death will be no more isaiah 25:8