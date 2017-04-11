Home / Epoll / HTS Epoll – Should conflict resolution be part of the school curriculum?

Check Also

HTS Epoll – Should the Authorities throw the Book at Bomb Scare Prank Callers?

Tonight in the HTS Epoll Alison asks, Should the Authorities throw the Book at Bomb …

One comment

  1. Harris
    April 11, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    But if one should study the HFLE curriculum thoroughly it can be deduced that conflict resolution is already being taught in schools. What needs to be done is to change the mind set of individuals on the relevance of HFLE.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved