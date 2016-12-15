Breaking News
HTS EPoll – Do you support the cancellation of the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival?

Rehani Isidore 2 weeks ago

Today in the HTS E-Poll Rehani asks, Do you support the cancellation of the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival? Visit Htsstlucia.org to cast your vote. ‪#‎HTSEPOLL

2 comments

  1. Hattie Barnard
    December 28, 2016 at 8:04 pm

    RE: St. Lucia Jazz

    I do not think it is wise for the country to keep losing money if the Jazz Festival is not successful financially. The whole purpose of such an event is, afterall, to bring in revenue. So, replacing it with the summer festival I think make sense, especially as other things have been considered as part of the festival to help raise much needed funds for the country.

  2. Klewou
    December 15, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    No because I enjoy bathe festival and always motivate visitors to travel to St lucia for it. So sad😒

