Saint Lucia is a very small country. Let’s preserve the little we have please. I don’t mind the prime ministers efforts but he is misleading the public. The selling of passports under the terms and conditions of so called ” most affordable passport ” is considered an avenue for terrorism. He lowered VAT but when its time to pay back debts !! What you think will happen ? It may come back even higher than before ! Simple honest strategic planning of the economy doesn’t call for what he is trying. He’s aiming to be great and gain recognition. the back lash will be ours to face when he’s job is done ..
The united workers party has destroyed alot of homes to build new ones. Families under alot of stress. God is in control
The Labour party have no shame and refuse to accept they have lost,the former P.M was there and dis his fair share….we do NOT want them. Wasn’t the elections clear enough
You have nothing better to say …
That’s your opinion, it’s not everybody that wanted them out. Gullible as people are. Humans need to learn that government is here to create a balance and not treat legislature like a business. Also government won’t solve all the issues of people and a country. We ourselves breed progress, so don’t blame it on no one government. It was a series of events that led us to this point, not one single party.
Your face has no shame to endorse this useless government ! SLP to the World !
You can say that again
What you fail to realize is the real fact is about our country, not about RED or YELLOW. Why do you guys don’t understand the CALAMITY our country is getting into?. @Anonymous, i have a couple of questions to ask. 1. Have you read the DSH agreement? 2. Are you satisfied with all the corruption that is taking place? 3. Do you benefit DIRECTLY from all what is transpiring? 2. Do you have any love for your country/patrimony or any heart at all? I have many more to ask but i will leave it as that. May The Almighty with you. HIM doesn’t sleep my friend. #TantoTanto #TimeWillTell
You calling on almighty ? No we are not satisfied with anything especially the manipulation of power and authority. This country is democratic, how dare a government come give us more than we could take, hanging our hats too high. The st Lucia racer was considered extinct twice within a century and it finally emerged in Saint Lucia on Maria islet. Where is the conservation plan ? Money y’all want ? Y’all have to go buy rum and lil petty things but to survive it’s a strain..