Tonight on the HTS Epoll Alison ask How do you rate the United Workers Party’s first year in office? Cast your vote now.
Tonight on the HTS Epoll Alison ask How do you rate the United Workers Party’s first year in office? Cast your vote now.
Tonight in the HTS Epoll Miguel asks’ Should Religious Leaders accused of wrong doing be …
Very poor indeed. Increased closure of statuary bodies and increased unemployment despite promises of creating more employment, a failing agricultural sector moreso the livestock subsector, a total lack of interest In the poor n disadvantaged with the cutbacks in social programmes, promises of reduced gas prices not delivered instead monthly increases. Tourism is Being given highest priority while visitors pay higher airport taxes. Incentives n perks go only for family n foreigners whose criminal records are questionable
Allen Chastanet is by far the worst prime minister the world has ever seen. He is clueless not to mention the obvious fact that he is clearly struggling with some sort of disability.(he exhibits all the signs of having an autism spectrum disorder.) This government is in my opinion a national disaster of epic proportions
The performance of this government is dismal.They are vindictive to an extreme that I have never seen before. I shudder to think of what will happen if God forbid they last another 4 years. Mwen peh😳😳😳
I see that nonsense urll so call government not doing anything good for st Lucia I heard is only one person voting for very good news it’s goin up so much needed when pol vote for poor when urll have to increase urll decrease
This government haven’t done shit ,all theyhave done is complit some projects started by the previous government,lord help us
The United workers party first year in office has been unsatisfactory. They have not stabilise their cabinet. They cannot manage the country. They have no vision for the country.