HTS Is Exclusive Live Broadcaster of West Indies Home Series

Tune in and watch HTS for live coverage of the Afghanistan cricket tour of the West Indies. The Twenty 20 format of the Home Series concluded on June 5th in St. Kitts and both teams will head to the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground to face off in a three game One Day International series. Live action begins on June 9th at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia from 2:30 pm.

