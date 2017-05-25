HTS Sports - Canaries gets set for the final of Vizions 2017

In sports…Canaries gets set for the final of Vizions 2017…Veterans Inviatational set for June and Minsitry of equity hold special table tennis tournament.

Posted by HTS St. Lucia (OFFICIAL) on Thursday, May 25, 2017
Home / Sports / HTS Sports – Canaries gets set for the final of Vizions 2017

Check Also

HTS Sports – Canaries and The National Under 20s To Play Super League Final

In sports…Canaries and the national under 20s to play Super League final…Lavern Spenser wins gold …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved