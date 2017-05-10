IMPACT Justice hosts 3rd Technical Advisory Group

PRESS RELEASE – The Canadian Government funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project is hosting 3 Technical Advisory Group meetings at the Bay Gardens Hotel, Gros Islet, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia on May 11th and 12th, 2017.

These meetings will serve to assist the Project as it seeks to finalize its work plan for Year 4 under the Legislative and Treaty Policy Making component, Legal Profession and Education component and the Project’s Alternative Dispute Resolution component.

Persons selected to sit on the TAGs represent various Government offices and NGOs across CARICOM and include representatives from Ministries of Legal Affairs and Chambers of Attorneys General, Chief Parliamentary Counsel, a Solicitor General, Presidents and other representatives of Bar Associations, a Judge, the Minister of Social Protection, Guyana, a Commissioner of Police, a Senior Superintendent of Police and representatives from regional Ministries of Education.

At this year’s TAG meetings the Project will be discussing, inter alia, proposals for drafting new model legislation for CARICOM members states, reviewing the IMPACT Justice Model Community Mediation Bill and Model Legal Profession Regulations; making plans for the establishment of Community Mediation Associations and Restorative Practices Associations in countries were the Project has had training and plans to offer further advanced training in these areas.

Also to be discussed, are plans for further engagement with indigenous communities of the CARICOM region.

Last year, the IMPACT Justice TAG meetings were held at the Biltmore Belize Best Western Hotel in Belize City, Belize, Central America.