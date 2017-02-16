Breaking News
Industrial Action At Beausejour Agriculture Facility

Rehani Isidore 21 hours ago


Staff at the Beausejour Agricultural Complex in Vieux Fort downed their tools in protest of alleged poor working conditions.
The unions representing the workers, the National Workers Union (NWU) and the Civil Service Association (CSA), are aware of the occupational safety and health issues, and have reportedly intervened; declaring the facility unfit for work.

3 comments

  1. gonzo
    February 16, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    they are humans

    Reply
  2. MR COCO
    February 16, 2017 at 11:06 am

    What a bunch of crybaby’s. I wish my only problems at work were asbestos and bat shit. boo hoo.

    Reply

