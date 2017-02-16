Staff at the Beausejour Agricultural Complex in Vieux Fort downed their tools in protest of alleged poor working conditions.
The unions representing the workers, the National Workers Union (NWU) and the Civil Service Association (CSA), are aware of the occupational safety and health issues, and have reportedly intervened; declaring the facility unfit for work.
Home / Also in Today's News / Industrial Action At Beausejour Agriculture Facility
Check Also
UNESCO Trains Science Teachers
Meanwhile science teachers benefited from a unique program put on by UNESCO on innovative instruction …
they are humans
What a bunch of crybaby’s. I wish my only problems at work were asbestos and bat shit. boo hoo.
WELL go on strike too.