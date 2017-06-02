Inter Commercial Futsal League Quarter Finals Begin 3rd June 2017

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Inter-Commercial House Futsal League competition continued on Wednesday May 31st 2017 with ended the group stages of the Competition.

In Group D:

May 31st, 2017- Renwick went up against CO Williams.

Renwick dominated the match with 19 goals while CO Williams struggled to get on the board.

In Group C:

May 31st, 2017- WLBL faced 1st National Bank.

WLBL edged out 1st National Bank with 3 goals to 1st National Bank’s 2 goals.

In Group A:

May 31st, 2017- LUCELEC went up against Ministry of Infrastructure.

LUCELEC emerged as the winners with 3 goals as Ministry of Infrastructure trailed behind with 2 goals.

In Group A:

May 31st, 2017- PCD Magnum went up against St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd.

PCD Magnum beat St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd 4 goals vs 2.

Quarter Finals of the 2017 Futsal League is on Saturday 3rd June 2017 with

Windjammer VS WLBL 6:30pm

LUCELEC VS Ark Teleservices 7:30pm

PCD Lucozade VS WASCO 8:30pm

Flow VS St. Lucia Teacher’s Union 9:30pm

All games are played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Entry fee is $5.00EC dollars per person. Persons are encouraged to come out and support.