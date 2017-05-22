Inter Commercial Futsal League Results

Inter Commercial Futsal League

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Inter-Commercial House Futsal League competition began with much excitement and rivalry.

In Group C:

May 19th, 2017- Flow went up against WLBL.

Flow edged out WLBL to take the win with 6 goals to WLBL’s 5.

In Group C:

May 19th, 2017- 1st National Bank took on Blueprint Entertainment.

1st National Bank came out victorious against Blueprint Entertainment 3 goals vs 0.

In Group D:

May 19th, 2017- St. Lucia Teachers Union faced Renwick.

Former Champions St. Lucia Teachers Union dominated the match with a total of 6 goals while Renwick struggles to get on the board.

In Group D:

May 19th, 2017- Windjammer went up against CO Williams.

Windjammer emerged as the winners with 9 goals to CO Williams’s 1.

In Group B:

May 20th, 2017- PCD Lucozade went up against BOSL.

PCD Lucozade emerged as the winners with 3 goals as BOSL struggled to get on the board.

In Group A:

May 20th, 2017- Ministry Of Infrastructure took on WASCO.

Ministry Of Infrastructure was on fire beating out WASCO 5 goals vs 4.

In Group A:

May 20th, 2017- LUCELEC faced PCD Magnum.

LUCELEC dominated the match with a total of 7 goals beating out PCD Magnum’s 2 goals.

In Group B:

May 20th, 2017- Ark Teleservices went up against Guardsman.

Ark Teleservices emerged as the winners with 3 goals to Guardsman’s 2.

Matches continue on Friday 26th May 2017 with

Renwick VS Windjammer 6:30pm

St. Lucia Teacher’s Union VS CO Williams 7:30pm

St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd. VS LUCELEC 8:30pm

Flow VS 1st National Bank 9:30pm

All games are played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Entry fee is $5.00EC dollars per person. Persons are encouraged to come out and support.