Inter Commercial Futsal League

Rehani Isidore 12 mins ago

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Inter-Commercial House Futsal League competition continued on Friday May 26th 2017 with much excitement and rivalry.

In Group D:

May 26th, 2017- Windjammer went up against Renwick.

Windjammer edged out Renwick to take the win with 4 goals to Renwick’s 3.

May 26th, 2017- St. Lucia Teachers Union faced CO Williams.

Former Champions St. Lucia Teachers Union dominated the match with a total of 14 goals while CO Williams trailed behind with 3 goals.

In Group A:

May 26th, 2017- LUCELEC went up against St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd.

LUCELEC emerged as the winners with 1 goal as St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd. struggled to get on the board.

In Group C:

May 26th, 2017- Flow went up against 1st National Bank.

Flow was on fire beating out 1st National Bank 4 goals vs 1.

Matches continue on Wednesday 31st May 2017 with

 

Renwick VS CO Williams                                                                                      6:30pm

WLBL VS 1st National Bank                                                                                  7:30pm

Ministry of Infrastructure VS LUCELEC                                                                   8:30pm

PCD Magnum VS St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd                                     9:30pm

All games are played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Entry fee is $5.00EC dollars per person. Persons are encouraged to come out and support.



