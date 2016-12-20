Breaking News
INTERREG Caraibes

Miguel Fevrier


A project aimed at strengthening ties between French Caribbean territories and the rest of the region got underway here this week.
Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), INTERREG Caraibes is a series of 5 programmes to stimulate cooperation between specific regions of the EU and neighbouring countries and territories.

