Interruption To Flow Internet Services

Flow would like to inform customers in the north that on Wednesday, May 24th, the internet services would be interrupted from 12 midnight to 6 am.

This is to allow an upgrade of the internet system.

The interruption will affect areas between Babonneau, choc and cap estate.

There will be technical staff in affected communities to ensure that the service is back on track.

In April, the new head of flow Caribbean hinted at improving customer service.

The interruption is to facilitate upgrades to nodes in the north of St. Lucia.