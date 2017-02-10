Jeanine Compton Antoine Speaks Out On



Daughter of former Prime Minister Sir John Compton, Jeannine Compton-Antoine says her mother was completely in the dark about the proposed lady Janice Compton benefits bill.

She says her mother was surprised that suddenly, she was thrust into the spotlight and on the receiving end of public criticism over legislation that she did not sanction.

She adds that her mother is relieved that the bill has been withdrawn and has a few suggestions on proposed amendments.