Junior Achievement Record Keeping Workshop

The junior achievement program on Thursday hosted a record-keeping workshop for school students participating in this year’s program.

The workshop prepares achievers for the workforce and aids in their overall development.

Facilitated by Benjamin Menal, the record keeping exercise is considered vital to measuring cost and assessing accounting records.

Executive director, Agnella Joseph says that overall nine schools participated in the company program with five learning institutions engaged in the record keeping workshop.

The program was initiated in the 1990’s.

In the past, it has received financial support from USAID and a number of financial institutions.

The program runs for a period of 12 weeks.