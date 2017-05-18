Junior National Boxing TeamFinish 3rd

PRESS RELEASE – Saint Lucia`s four member National Boxing Team selected to participate in the 2017 Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships has placed third at the tournament.

The team captured the third place out of six participating countries, with a total of two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal.

Team Captain Nathan Ferrari secured a gold medal in the tournament’s featured fight on the last night. The other gold medalist Kimlyn Martie of the Corinth Secondary School, scored an impressive knock-out, in only his second competitive bout, against an opponent from the host country Guyana. Kareem Boyce and Jwevel Martie won silver and bronze respectively.

The national team, coached by Mr. Conrad Fredericks, returned home Tuesday evening.

This round of latest success is expected to boost team spirit and confidence as the boxers rejoin their comrades here in preparation for the Invitational Creole Boxing Championships July 4-9.

The Saint Lucia Boxing Association expresses gratitude to the Saint Lucia National Lotteries Authority and the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee for funding the team`s participation at the Guyana held Championships.

Meantime the Association is refocusing its efforts on urgent completion of the National Boxing Gymnasium construction project. The project is eight percent complete and is currently needed for afford national boxers with a more conducive environment for training.

The Association appeals to businesses and private citizens to continue to make contributions towards the completion of this worthwhile project which is an important investment in the youth.