Juveniles Held for Suspected Homicide

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Sources in the police force Southern Division at Vieux-Fort confirm the discovery of a dead body found on May 28th at Boriel Beach near Aupicon, Vieux-Fort.

Police have identified the deceased as Moses Clovis, believed to be in his early fifties. Clovis’ body was found around midday and reportedly bore marks of violence.

Major crimes investigators have detained up to six teen-aged suspects over the last 12 hours in connection with the suspected homicide.

Unconfirmed reports claim the teens and Clovis were involved in a physical altercation. It is alleged that Clovis was stoned by the teens now under police arrest.

