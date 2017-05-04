KFC National Basketball League Tips Off

PRESS RELEASE – The 2017 KFC National Basketball League kicked off Wednesday night with the reigning National League champions demonstrating why they’re the perennial title trophy holders.

2016 champs Courts Jets asserted their dominance from the first whistle to the final buzzer, defeating Micoud 71-31 in the first Group A matchup for the tournament.

With 10 points, 2 steals, Danie Moses was the only Micoud player to post double figures throughout the lopsided matchup.

The defending champs’ balanced attack was led by Andre Louison who posted 14 points , 3 refunds, 2 steals.

Joel Polius also raked in 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.

KFC Player of the Games Glenn Antoine contributed 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals.

Turnovers were a major issue for both teams with Courts Jets recording 20 And Micoud 28.

Matches continue this Saturday May 6th with four games split between the north and the south.

Combined Schools will take on newcomers Bonneterre Saturday at 5:00pm while the Morne plays Canaries right after at 7:00pm. Both these Group A matches will be played at the Vigie Multipurpose Sports Complex.

Meanwhile the first Group B game for the tournament will see Dennery taking on the Police on the Vieux Fort Court while Vieux Fort will come up against 2016 runners up VBCC Warlords also on the Vieux Fort Court.

Games start at 5:00pm and 7:00pm respectively.