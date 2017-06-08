KFC National Basketball League Update

PRESS RELEASE:-Last night at the Vigie Complex undefeated teams faced each other from Group A of the KFC NBL, Courts Jets & Morne Gladiators. The evening kicked off in what would have been considered a great start to great finish for the Morne Gladiators having taken a 23 – 12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Courts Jets quickly picked up thepace in the second quarter resulting in 37 all at halftime.

In the last two quarters Courts Jets continued dominating and matchup ended with a101 – 51 final score.

Meanwhile in Dennery, the Courts Jets Co Ed team faced the home team Dennery and were not as successful as their other team. Dennery defeated the Jets Co Ed 60-21.

KFC Player of Game was Andre Louison with 30 points 9 rebounds.

Rescheduled game this evening at the Vigie Complex with Run N Gun facing Courts Jets Co Ed at 7pm.

Quarterfinals due to commence this Saturday June 10th, 2017.