KFC NBL UPDATE

After a weekend’s break for Jazz, group stage action continued Monday May 15th in the 2017 KFC National Basketball League.

Defending Champions Courts Jets delivered a 77-43 thrashing to newcomers Bonne Terre at the Vigie Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The Jets came out gunning from the opening tip, ending the first quarter with a 23-5 lead.

A 12-5 second quarter run by Bonne Terre brought the point difference to 9 at the half.

However, the defending champs asserted their dominance with a 48 point second half to Bonne Terre’s 26, running away with the game.

Leading the way for Courts Jets was KFC Player of the Game Joel Polius who raked in a double-double of 13 points, 15 rebounds, with 5 steals to go with that.

National and Commercial League standouts, brothers Andre & Troy Louison also chipped in 15 and 11 points respectively.

Glen Antoine also scored in double figures for Courts Jets with 12 points, 7 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Bonne Terre was led by Fabian Florton with 13 points, while Karlvin Augier contributed 11 points.

Meanwhile, action also took place in Vieux Fort, where Canaries took on the Combined Schools in a very low scoring game.

KFC Player of the Game Linzel Alcee delivered a notable all-round performance to deliver a 41-33 victory for the Canaries Team.

Alcee was 1 rebound and 1 assist shy of a triple double scoring 17 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists.

Jn. Pierre Frederick led the way for the Combined Schools with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds; along with 7 steals- he however had 8 turnovers to go along with that.

Games continue on Wednesday May 17th where Group B’s Dennery and Run N Gun will square off in Vieux Fort. At 7:00pm.

Also at 7:00pm, 2016 Runners-up VBCC will take on the Police at the Vigie Multipurpose Sports Complex.