KFC/NBL Quarterfinals Results

The stage is set for the final four teams to do battle in the semifinals of the 2017 KFC National Basketball league.

4 exciting quarterfinals matchups took place On Saturday June 10th with both last year’s finalists clinching their respective spots in the next round.

In the first of two games at the Vigie Multipurpose Sports Complex, defending champions Courts Jets, defeated Dennery Dolphins 74-63.

KFC Player of the game Keegan Preville shouldered the load for Courts Jets, finishing with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals.

Dennery’s top scorer Danny Kelly contributed 16 points, and veteran Desmond Vidal finished with 13 points, 17 rebounds.

The second matchup saw 2016 runners-up VBCC continue their dominant performance, defeating Micoud 77-48.

KFC Player of the Game Marcian Calderon ended the game with 10 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals.

Casson Augustin led the way in Micoud’s losing effort with 21 points.

Quarterfinal action also took place in Dennery with two thrilling matchups.

Basketball for the Future (BFTF) led by Ron DuMurville’s 22 points, 5 steals, was unable to get past the Morne Gladiators who scraped a 76-75 win.

Marlon Samuel earned KFC Player of the Game honours, contributing 23 points, 5 rebounds for the Morne.

He was ably assisted by Shamoir Jn. Baptiste who filled up the stat sheets with 21 points, 7 steals, 6 assists.

In the final quarterfinal game, Vieux Fort’s Run N Gun, without floor general Raheem Auguste suffered a surprising 56-55 loss to Canaries.

Canaries who only fielded 6 players were led by Larry Shepherd with 15 points, 10 rebounds.

Tim Baptiste scored 14 points and stole the ball 6 times in Run n Gun’s losing effort.

The dates and times of the Semifinal games will be announced on Wednesday June 14th.