King On Lucelec And CSA Impasse

Despite efforts by Labor Minister Stephenson King to help Lucelec management and the employees bargaining unit reach an amicable agreement, talks are deadlocked.

Speaking at the weekly pre-cabinet meeting news conference, King revealed that Lucelec’s management has agreed on three of the five points except the grade structure.

In February, frustrated with the perceived slow pace of negotiations, the Lucelec workers reportedly staged a sick out.

Now because of the stalemate the parties will now head to a tribunal.

The impasse started in 2013.

Once a matter has reached the courts, King says it should be business as usual at Lucelec.

The Labor Minister says it is an unfortunate situation, as Lucelec provides an essential service.

A 30-day notice of strike action must first be given by an essential service.

