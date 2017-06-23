King On Opposition Walk Out Of The House

“My contribution does not reside entirely at budget debates”

That’s according to ex-prime minister and minister for infrastructure Stephenson King, amid the row over the opposition’s walkout during the budget debate on Tuesday.

After a brief standoff following Laborie MP Alva Baptiste’s contribution, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet rose to deliver his rebuttal, essentially closing the debate on the appropriation bill.

As a result, the members opposite packed up their belongings and exited the house of assembly.

