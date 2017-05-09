Residents of Laborie are mourning the sudden death of a beloved resident.
50-year-old Darius Jn Baptiste was found dead around 5:00 am on Tuesday may 9th at his residence.
The news sent a wave of grief over the tight knit Laborie community.
Residents of Laborie are mourning the sudden death of a beloved resident.
50-year-old Darius Jn Baptiste was found dead around 5:00 am on Tuesday may 9th at his residence.
The news sent a wave of grief over the tight knit Laborie community.
Amid claims of hypocrisy, the Saint Lucia National Trust has sought to set the record …