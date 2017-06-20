Home / News Updates / The Laborie MP’s Lone House Debate

The Laborie MP’s Lone House Debate

webmaster 1 min ago News Updates Leave a comment

Laborie MP Alva Baptiste says the Allen Chastanet administration is not doing right by St. Lucia’s farmers, fishers or people of the south.
In his presentation to the house on Tuesday June 20th, Baptiste rapped the government for pronouncements on the marketing board and fish marketing corporation.
He said the DSH deal is isolating the very people that the government pledged to protect.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Government of Saint Lucia to develop National Adaptation Plan

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, Saint Lucia, June 20, 2017 – The Government of Saint Lucia is hosting …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved