The Laborie MP’s Lone House Debate

Laborie MP Alva Baptiste says the Allen Chastanet administration is not doing right by St. Lucia’s farmers, fishers or people of the south.

In his presentation to the house on Tuesday June 20th, Baptiste rapped the government for pronouncements on the marketing board and fish marketing corporation.

He said the DSH deal is isolating the very people that the government pledged to protect.



