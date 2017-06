The Landings Beach and Spa held a special dinner on Friday June 9th to mark the launch of its fine dining venue called Palms Restaurant.

There were 48 specially invited guests, among them, carnival queen contestant, miss HTS/Radio 100, Chancy Fontinelle.

The aim of the event was to showcase the restaurant as a life-style location catering for the client with the most discerning of palettes.

