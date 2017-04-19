Home / Top Stories / Landmark Project Targets Youth With Diabetes

Landmark Project Targets Youth With Diabetes

Alison Kentish 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

A group of children recently diagnosed with diabetes is receiving support, care and counseling from two young people who know the challenges of living with the disease.
A special session on empowerment for young people living with diabetes was held in Castries on April 18th, 2017.
It marked the first official event for the St. Lucia public health diabetes project – a landmark initiative that seeks to revolutionize understanding and treatment of the diabetes.

