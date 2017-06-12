“LAUNCH OF THE ST LUCIA CIVIL SERVICE ASSOCIATION (CSA) CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW AWARENESS CAMPAIGN”

PRESS RELEASE

The Constitutional Review Committee of The St Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) is pleased to announce the launch of its Constitutional Review Awareness Campaign, under the theme “Let’s Write To Get It Right”.

This islandwide campaign is scheduled to take place from Monday June 19th, 2017 to Friday July 21st, 2017.

The CSA’s constitution, states the fundamental principles by which the Union is governed. This Constitutional Review will allow for the evaluation of the Rights granted by the CSA’s constitution. The review is also intended to preserve the core values which the CSA was founded upon.

To this end, the Constitutional review will sensitize and motivate past and present members and other stakeholders to be ready and willing to embrace the constitutional review process by taking part in the Consultations from – July 24th, 2017 to September 15th, 2017. Remember “Let’s Write To Get It Right”.

For more information please contact the Secretariat at 452-3903.