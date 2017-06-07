LIAT Employees Take Industrial Action

Pilots at the cash-strapped regional airline LIAT have taken industrial action over negotiations for higher wages.

According to Barbados Today, the pilots are refusing to fly until an agreement is reached.

LIAT issued a statement this morning indicating that the carrier has not been able to operate flights scheduled with ATR 72 aircraft, resulting in delays and cancellations.

The Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) and the regional airline have been at odds for several months now over the issue of an increase to pilots to fly the ATR 72 aircraft.

The ATR 72 aircraft seats 48 passengers.

The aircraft are part of the new fleet that LIAT acquired in 2013 as a part of the company’s restructuring plans.

LIAT has apologised for disruptions to its passengers and their plans as a result of the industrial action by pilots.

The airline has also expressed its commitment to working with LIALPA to resolve any issues.