Live Stream

  1. Anonymous
    July 6, 2016 at 5:09 pm

    what do you suggest mr chastanet? Another airline? What ever happened to EC Express some years ago and the so called Caricom Airways which never got off the ground. It’s clear that you expertise does not lie in aviation. Please leave it to the experts.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    June 29, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    Kester – Just shut up and adjust your first sentence.

    Reply
  3. sharon terrell
    June 24, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    We not to ever change and destroy the EC currency.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    June 21, 2016 at 1:12 am

    St. Lucians wanted change, they get change. Can you believe Timothy P said on News spin yesterday June 20, 2016, that there is a change in the price of fuel. Prior to June 6, 2016 Timothy use to say there is an increase in the price of fuel now there is a change, take the change and run with it to the bank. Timothy please listen to yourself. Increase is out of Tim’s vocabulary, his party is the change he wanted. All the fire he had prior to June 6 is extinguished. pli ta kai pli twis

    Reply
  5. Kenny D. Anthony ✓
    June 13, 2016 at 6:51 pm

    Has jade brown came back sorry jade brown i did not expect us to lose so tell hts i said helow <3 🙂 🙂

    Reply
  6. Osmond Duncan
    June 10, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    Although I was supporting SLP as a party however, because I am a St Lucian first before party loyalty I want to wish the new UWP Government success.

    Reply
  7. Sean Beharry
    June 9, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    I do believe if there was absolutely nothing to make the UWP look bad but hasty speech errors and accusing them of being so incompetent. Well I do believe in buying power and if that’s what’s coming and not another empty hotel, I will give a chance to that kind of change. If you want to see economical change, just allow the people to have that spending power. Circulating the dolla from end to end of this beautiful Island.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    June 9, 2016 at 7:09 pm

    Oswald Augustin said on News spin today SLP was paying $100. 00 a day to cut grass now on HTS he said $300.00 a day to cut grass. LIAR LIAR pants on fire. #LIARNELL

    Reply
  9. Anonymous
    June 7, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    God is good all the time, change has happen and am praying its for the best. sometimes we do need change.But if God is not in the change, then that change is not good.God bless everyone

    Reply
  10. sharon terrell
    June 7, 2016 at 5:57 am

    Congratulations to my party the uwp and all our representative ,to Mary ISSAC and Fortuna Belrose give you’ll self the next 5 years you’ll will be sitting in Parliament but your leader is the head driver of this new day don’t worry we still have the best women in politics to nall my Flambeauite God is the master with prayers any thing is possible change has arrived the storms will pass to the non-belivers let not your heart be troubled because voodoo is just for a while they great Kings of Kings and lords of Lords GOD don’t like dirty congratulations Helen of the west we are in the race again this time to win Our great God is awesome to my young people to my elders we are going to the promise land St lucia will be THE GREAT HELEN OF THE WEST AGAIN,TO THE PEOPLE WHO WONDERING WHAT HAPPENED WHY,WHEN,AND HOW,GET OVER IT,ITS A NEW DAY.CONGRATULATIONS TO MR.ALLAN CHASTANET AND HIS ANGEL’S I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE RESSURECTION OF OUR PEOPLE AND OUR PARTY,WISH YOU’LL GOOD THIINGS AND ALL THE BEST.

    Reply
    • Anonymous
      June 7, 2016 at 8:04 am

      Well said

      Reply
      • Kenny D. Anthony ✓
        June 13, 2016 at 6:53 pm

        I am verified if yall wondering

        Reply
      • Anonymous
        June 30, 2016 at 12:55 am

        Will your uwp leader be original and stop plagiarism.

        “If you had a rough day today, take a deep breath and give your day to God. Those rough days build your character, endurance and strength and in turn, prepare you for your purpose. So don’t get weary in well doing, keep pressing and don’t quit. You will look back one day and it will all be worth it.” – Heather Lindsey

        “Life can be hard and takes work. Achieving your goals can be hard and takes work. You will get knock backs. There will be tears and moments of frustration. Stay focused. Be persistent. Respect yourself and others. Never be afraid to admit fear. Never be afraid to ask for help. Never be afraid to admit your mistakes. Never fear the unknown. Anything can happen. It’s a place that you can create. Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing. Never fear stepping out of your comfort zone, for this is where progress is made and lessons are learned. Never fear change. But above all, never quit.” – Written in 2014 by Michael Woodcroft — United

        Reply
    • Anonymous
      June 30, 2016 at 12:54 am

      Will your uwp leader be original and stop plagiarism.

      Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 19, 2016 at 7:16 pm

      Dream on..Mary running back to Canada before 5 years is up. Wait and see. I am talking from inside of the UWP executive. Ko Sera allay. Take the line zort pa ka tan. Let da Martiniquan (PM) Papa Materre Liarnel use king and the women of the all male club to achieve his goal. When he done he dumping them asap. This is our All Male Club. all you women take the damn line.

      Reply
  11. Happy Voter
    June 6, 2016 at 10:59 pm

    waiting for the coverage of the new PM’s address. too much unnecessary talking.

    Reply
  12. Alyson
    June 6, 2016 at 10:52 pm

    Why are those those talking heads not doing their jobs and giving their online audience concrete information about the election. There is very little coverage of winners and losers or what the numbers are. We need information about the election and less about what these talking heads remember.

    I am watching this from Australia and I want information about the election.

    Reply
  13. Clement Joseph
    June 6, 2016 at 10:44 pm

    VERY POOR COVERAGE. I HAVE BEEN LISTENING FOR THE PAST 20 MINUTES WITHOUT KNOWING WHICH CONSTITUENCIES WERE WON OR LOST. EVERY 15 MINUTES STOP THESE IDIOTS FROM BABBLING AND SHOW THE RESULTS.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous
    June 6, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    why is a man accused of sexual harassment still in the political arena? This is not right.

    Reply
    • Dorna
      June 15, 2016 at 9:22 am

      An accusation is not a form of guilt. He was never tried and found guilty. I can accuse you or anyone of anything. Unless I file a formal complaint through the legal system and the person is found guilty I do not have nothing. She can still file a case if the statute of limitations has not passed, then let him be judged by his peers.

      Reply
  15. concern citizen
    June 6, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    The totals at the bottom of the candidates are not showing.

    Reply

