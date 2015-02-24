Live Stream

what do you suggest mr chastanet? Another airline? What ever happened to EC Express some years ago and the so called Caricom Airways which never got off the ground. It’s clear that you expertise does not lie in aviation. Please leave it to the experts.
Kester – Just shut up and adjust your first sentence.
We not to ever change and destroy the EC currency.
St. Lucians wanted change, they get change. Can you believe Timothy P said on News spin yesterday June 20, 2016, that there is a change in the price of fuel. Prior to June 6, 2016 Timothy use to say there is an increase in the price of fuel now there is a change, take the change and run with it to the bank. Timothy please listen to yourself. Increase is out of Tim’s vocabulary, his party is the change he wanted. All the fire he had prior to June 6 is extinguished. pli ta kai pli twis
Has jade brown came back sorry jade brown i did not expect us to lose so tell hts i said helow <3 🙂 🙂
Although I was supporting SLP as a party however, because I am a St Lucian first before party loyalty I want to wish the new UWP Government success.
well i am gone i have resigned
I do believe if there was absolutely nothing to make the UWP look bad but hasty speech errors and accusing them of being so incompetent. Well I do believe in buying power and if that’s what’s coming and not another empty hotel, I will give a chance to that kind of change. If you want to see economical change, just allow the people to have that spending power. Circulating the dolla from end to end of this beautiful Island.
Oswald Augustin said on News spin today SLP was paying $100. 00 a day to cut grass now on HTS he said $300.00 a day to cut grass. LIAR LIAR pants on fire. #LIARNELL
yes it was $300 and he is not lying
LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE..
God is good all the time, change has happen and am praying its for the best. sometimes we do need change.But if God is not in the change, then that change is not good.God bless everyone
Congratulations to my party the uwp and all our representative ,to Mary ISSAC and Fortuna Belrose give you’ll self the next 5 years you’ll will be sitting in Parliament but your leader is the head driver of this new day don’t worry we still have the best women in politics to nall my Flambeauite God is the master with prayers any thing is possible change has arrived the storms will pass to the non-belivers let not your heart be troubled because voodoo is just for a while they great Kings of Kings and lords of Lords GOD don’t like dirty congratulations Helen of the west we are in the race again this time to win Our great God is awesome to my young people to my elders we are going to the promise land St lucia will be THE GREAT HELEN OF THE WEST AGAIN,TO THE PEOPLE WHO WONDERING WHAT HAPPENED WHY,WHEN,AND HOW,GET OVER IT,ITS A NEW DAY.CONGRATULATIONS TO MR.ALLAN CHASTANET AND HIS ANGEL’S I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE RESSURECTION OF OUR PEOPLE AND OUR PARTY,WISH YOU’LL GOOD THIINGS AND ALL THE BEST.
Well said
I am verified if yall wondering
Will your uwp leader be original and stop plagiarism.
“If you had a rough day today, take a deep breath and give your day to God. Those rough days build your character, endurance and strength and in turn, prepare you for your purpose. So don’t get weary in well doing, keep pressing and don’t quit. You will look back one day and it will all be worth it.” – Heather Lindsey
“Life can be hard and takes work. Achieving your goals can be hard and takes work. You will get knock backs. There will be tears and moments of frustration. Stay focused. Be persistent. Respect yourself and others. Never be afraid to admit fear. Never be afraid to ask for help. Never be afraid to admit your mistakes. Never fear the unknown. Anything can happen. It’s a place that you can create. Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing. Never fear stepping out of your comfort zone, for this is where progress is made and lessons are learned. Never fear change. But above all, never quit.” – Written in 2014 by Michael Woodcroft — United
Dream on..Mary running back to Canada before 5 years is up. Wait and see. I am talking from inside of the UWP executive. Ko Sera allay. Take the line zort pa ka tan. Let da Martiniquan (PM) Papa Materre Liarnel use king and the women of the all male club to achieve his goal. When he done he dumping them asap. This is our All Male Club. all you women take the damn line.
waiting for the coverage of the new PM’s address. too much unnecessary talking.
Idiots
Why are those those talking heads not doing their jobs and giving their online audience concrete information about the election. There is very little coverage of winners and losers or what the numbers are. We need information about the election and less about what these talking heads remember.
I am watching this from Australia and I want information about the election.
VERY POOR COVERAGE. I HAVE BEEN LISTENING FOR THE PAST 20 MINUTES WITHOUT KNOWING WHICH CONSTITUENCIES WERE WON OR LOST. EVERY 15 MINUTES STOP THESE IDIOTS FROM BABBLING AND SHOW THE RESULTS.
why is a man accused of sexual harassment still in the political arena? This is not right.
An accusation is not a form of guilt. He was never tried and found guilty. I can accuse you or anyone of anything. Unless I file a formal complaint through the legal system and the person is found guilty I do not have nothing. She can still file a case if the statute of limitations has not passed, then let him be judged by his peers.
Correction. I have nothing
The totals at the bottom of the candidates are not showing.
Refresh your page till you see it full screen
You keep it up now, unddestanr? Really good to know.
