Loans as Low as 4.5% Interest Now Available at SLDB

Rehani Isidore 9 mins ago News Updates Leave a comment

PRESS RELEASE:-The Government of Saint Lucia, through the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP), is pleased to announce the availability of low-interest loans via the Climate Adaptation Financing Facility (CAFF). The loans, available from the Saint Lucia Development Bank (SLDB), can be used to undertake any initiative that builds resilience to natural disasters and helps to adapt to climate change. Loans are available to households, businesses and community groups, for guttering, drainage, retaining walls, solar systems, and rainwater harvesting systems, among several other initiatives. For more information, contact the Saint Lucia Development Bank at 456-7532 or visit the Bank at #4 Bridge Street, Castries.

