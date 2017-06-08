Home / News Updates / Local Artists “Not Prepared to Accept” NCC Relocation

Local Artists “Not Prepared to Accept” NCC Relocation

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Prime Minister’s announcement on the temporary relocation of the National Cultural Centre [NCC] to the facilities of a privately-run warehouse at Union, Castries has stoked heated debate and objection by sections of the local arts industry.

Cultural activist and former events coordinator at the NCC, George “Fish” Alphonse told HTS News4orce the decision has come without consultation with local artists. [Watch video.]

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet plan to make the NCC grounds the interim home of the High Court. Other state run legal offices including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will be housed at the NCC.

Reports suggest the idea to transfer Saint Lucia’s court houses to the NCC is not new. The 2006 – 2011 Stephenson King led Administration previously embarked on a similar project but, was shut down by Alphonse and other culture advocates.

