Local Bakers to Receive Training in flour preparation

Caribbean Grains St. Lucia Ltd will be hosting a day training seminar for local bakers island-wide on June 20th, 21st, 22nd, 2017 from 10:00am-4:00pm daily at our Flour Mill Plant (SLASPA PORT) Vieux Fort.

The training seminar will be conducted by an overseas baker Mr. Michael Adriaenssens from Guadeloupe.

Local bakers will be given an opportunity to improve their skills in the areas of French and local Bread, pastries, cakes and Croissants using the local flour and at the same time they will given the opportunity have any concerns addressed by the management of the company.

Bakers island-wide are asked to contact Caribbean Grains Marketing Manager -Mr. Nial Beaton on telephone numbers 454-5507, 454-5027, 519-6227 or email n.beaton@caribbeangrains.com no later than June 16, 2017 for more information on how to participate