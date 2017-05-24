Local Pastors Slapped with Sex Charges

Two local pastors reportedly, linked to the Seventh Day Adventist [SDA] following, have been charged with unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

The charges were reportedly proffered by police between May 22nd and May 24th.

Sources claim the victim is a member of the SDA church which the accused pastors preside over. One of the accused pastors is also a practicing councilor.

Details surrounding the alleged sexual assault are sketchy.

HTS New4orce can confirmed the accused pastors have been granted bail. A conviction for the offense of unlawful sexual connection carries a maximum 14-year prison sentence. An indecent assault conviction carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

Police are investigating the matter.