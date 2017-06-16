Lucelec to Host Shareholders Forum

The Saint Lucia electricity services limited will host its shareholders forum this Saturday June 17th 2017, at the CSA centre.

The meetings serve as an information session for minority shareholders on the inner-workings of the company.

The exercise is intended to widen participants’ knowledge of the corporate governance structure Lucelec corporate communications manager, roger joseph says the topic chosen for the 2017 forum is “understanding how a public utility works”.

Power generation and delivery will also be covered during the meeting.

The information session for all Lucelec shareholders will be held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 12 noon.