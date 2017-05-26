Press Release: The Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union held final matches and prize giving of the LUCELEC Michael Mathurin Challenge on the 20th May 2017 at the La Clery playing field. This is the second tournament in the Union’s calendar of events. The final matches saw the Rugby Veterans team versus the VBCC Stingers male team and the VBCC female team vs the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College representative team. When the dust settled the VBCC Stingers male team emerged tournament winners beating the Veterans 28 to 7.

The tournament is in its second year and was designed to honour a former rugby player Michael Mathurin who passed away a few years ago.At the prizing giving ceremony, the President of the Union described Michael Mathurin as someone who engendered the core values of rugby, INTEGRITY, PASSION, SOLIDARITY, DISCIPLINE and RESPECT. These core values quite fittingly described Michael Mathurin’s attitude and approach to the game and life. Mike was a former employee of LUCELEC and the SLRFU has partnered with LUCELEC to stage the tournament.

This year’s tournament focused on youth and women in rugby. The tournament was used as a qualifier to select a national women’s 7’s rugby team. The women’s team will be going to Guadeloupe in June to participate in a women’s 7-a-side rugby tournament.

The SLRFU like to thank Mrs. Mathurin for allowing the SLRFU to hold the tournament in Mike’s honour

Lucelec for the sponsorship of the tournament Jackson Jules of M&C Hardware for the line marking paint The La Clery and SALCC field committees for allowing us to stage the competition on their fields The match officials, Garner Felicien, Shaun Alcindor, Mina Espeleta , Douglas George and Renatta Frederick The tournament physiotherapist, Ms. Allain The SLRFU executive for planning and execution of the tournament The teams And finally the spectators for coming out and supporting the teams and helping to make these past Saturday afternoons not just a rugby affair but also a social affair.