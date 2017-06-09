Home / News Updates / M Motors Dealership Unviels Two New Models

M Motors Dealership Unviels Two New Models

webmaster 31 mins ago News Updates Leave a comment

The official dealer for BMW and mini brands unveiled two of the new 2018 models, the BMW x s-drive, and the mini countryman.
The price tag for the new BMW x-s, starts at $155,000, with the mini, at $119,000.
The company’s managing director asserts that the two models afford an opportunity to anyone who wants to purchase a new car.

Reyes says the dynamics of buying cars have changed with a greater focus on upkeep of the vehicles.

M motors says education of clients through excellence in customer service, salesmanship and after-sales service is crucial.

