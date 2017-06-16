Home / News Updates / Machine Gun Suspect Charged

Machine Gun Suspect Charged

Rehani Isidore 58 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

18-year old Kerlan Leon

18-year old Kerlan Leon was formally charged on June 15th with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition by police.

On June 14th, Leon was arrested following a routine police operation in Gros – Islet town when the discovery of a semi-automatic, sub-machine gun was made.

Police sources disclosed the firearm is classified as a Tech-9 machine gun. A conviction for control or possession of a restricted firearm carries a fine of not less than ten thousand dollars or, imprisonment for a term of not less than five years; on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years. – Fire Arms Act of 2003.

Tec-9 semi-automatic firearm

 

 

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLTB appoints Katherine Han PR as its American representative

The Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) has awarded US-based public relations professional, Katherine Han PR …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved