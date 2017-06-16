Home / News Updates / Machine Gun Suspect Charged

Machine Gun Suspect Charged

Rehani Isidore 20 hours ago News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

18-year old Kerlan Leon

18-year old Kerlan Leon was formally charged on June 15th with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition by police.

On June 14th, Leon was arrested following a routine police operation in Gros – Islet town when the discovery of a semi-automatic, sub-machine gun was made.

Police sources disclosed the firearm is classified as a Tech-9 machine gun. A conviction for control or possession of a restricted firearm carries a fine of not less than ten thousand dollars or, imprisonment for a term of not less than five years; on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years. – Fire Arms Act of 2003.

 

 

 

One comment

  1. Petra auguste Warner
    June 17, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Greetings I am living abroad and it’s a sad situation for our young people, parents and community members needs to joined together to let our children know how much we love them also please pray for them .

    Reply

