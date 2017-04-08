Major Drug Seizure of Jamaican Cannabis

On Friday 31st march 2017, a joint operation involving police and customs authorities resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of compressed cannabis in a container on the Castries docks.

The operation conducted spanned on week, where containerized cargo arriving in Saint Lucia was examined during which time, law enforcement recovered forty- (40) rectangular blocks of cannabis in a reefer container, consigned to a locally registered commercial enterprise. The cannabis had a total weight of 36.26 kilos.

Police and customs authorities continue to work collaboratively in an effort to curb the scourge of controlled drugs and other contraband entering and transiting Saint Lucia.

The value of the 36.26 kilos of Jamaican cannabis is approximately $240,000.